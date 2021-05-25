











On Monday, the government approved further relaxation of restrictions on services, culture, sports, and education. From May 31st, outdoor pools will open to the public, up to a maximum of half of their capacity. From next Monday, tour groups can also be organized. From June, people will be entitled to two PCR and four antigen tests, paid by public health insurance companies. The cabinet has yet to decide on the holiday testing regime. Photo Credit: Freepik / Illustrative Photo.

Czech Rep., May 25 (BD) – On Monday, the government approved changes to the existing anti-epidemic measures, to enter into force on May 31st. Outdoor swimming pools and paddling pools will be able to open to 50% of capacity, and it will be possible to organize group tours for a maximum of 10 people, or up to 30 people if certain hygiene conditions are met.

The restrictions on the number of visitors in outdoor areas of zoos and botanical gardens will cease to apply, but capacity in indoor pavilions is still limited. The number of people permitted at sporting events will also increase, to 75 people indoors and 150 people outdoors. Ordinary full-time teaching at all primary, secondary and higher education institutions has also fully resumed, though universities cannot use lecture halls, with some exceptions, until the examination period for students begins.

From June 1st, insurance companies will pay for one antigen test per week and two PCR tests per month. At the same time, the price of tests will be reduced to about CZK 600 for PCR tests, and CZK 250 for antigen tests. Until now, antigen tests have been reimbursed every three days, but PCR tests must be referred by a doctor. During the summer holidays, the rules for entry into the Czech Republic will also change, in connection with the EU regulation on digital covid certificates.

As the epidemiological situation improves, and other shops and services begin to open, the government is beginning to reduce or terminate some support programs. The Ministry of Finance will no longer extend the payment of the compensation bonus to sole traders and owners of small businesses from June. The Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs has proposed to extend the Antivirus program until the end of June, and contribute to the payment of wages for closed establishments and compensation for those in quarantine.