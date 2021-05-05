











15-year-old Tomáš Pospíšil went missing on April 14th, and police have been searching for him intensively since then. On Tuesday, police recovered a body from the River Svratka at Jundrov, and his identity was confirmed by police today. Photo Credit: Policie.cz.

Brno, May 5 (BD) – Police have identified a body recovered from the River Svratka yesterday afternoon as that of missing Brno teenager Tomáš Pospíšil. The 15-year-old from Jundrov was last seen on April 14th, and police have been searching intensively for him since then.

Yesterday at around 3pm, witnesses alerted police after a paddler came across a body floating on the surface of the River Svratka at Jundrov, near Veslařská. The body was removed from the river by police divers, and his identity was confirmed today. Forensic investigators are now working to establish the cause of death.

The police search had focused on the woods around Jundrov and Komín, as the area where Tomáš was last seen. The police were aided in their search by volunteers. A Facebook group created to help find him was joined by over 8,500 people.