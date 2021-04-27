











In nutshell, a job fair is a series of semi-formal interviews, so participants should apply the same rules as when preparing for standard interviews. Researching the companies beforehand and preparing questions will be helpful for starting a conversation. Photos via Freepik.

Jobspin Virtual job Fair 2021 is a great place for those looking for employment in the Czech Republic. At the Jobspin Virtual Fair, English-speaking expat job seekers can easily interact with potential employers in one-on-one chat and video conversations and prove themselves as excellent candidates without any additional time and cost.

However, if you are attending an online career fair for the first time, you may have a few questions. How should you prepare? And what should you do to win employers over through the screen? If these thoughts have crossed your mind, don’t worry! As an expert in job fairs, Jobspin has prepared a few tips on how you can land a job to match your career goals, skills and personality at the virtual job fair. Let’s get started!

Appearances still matter, even at online events. If you are going to have a one-on-one video chat with a company representative, make sure that your appearance – and your background! – are appropriate to the situation. It’s also always a good idea to have your CV at hand. Of course, as the fair is virtual there is no need for a paper version, but make sure you have your CV up-to-date and formatted, ready to be sent whenever requested.

How to land a perfect job? It is important to get to know the companies attending beforehand. See the List of employers at Jobspin Virtual Job Fair.

Two more very important things to consider are being on time and staying active at the virtual sessions. By being punctual, listening carefully and asking questions, you can demonstrate both your responsible attitude and your interest in the company, which can get you noticed by company recruiters.

Last but not least, it is important to get to know the companies attending beforehand. This gives you an essential insight into which companies match your career goals, and helps you write questions to ask the recruiters. To help you prepare for the Jobspin Virtual Job Fair 2021 on May 11th-13th, Jobspin is providing the list of employers below. You can learn more about the Job Fair on the official website. Access to the fair is free of charge for those who fill in the registration form here.

The main partners of the event are AB InBev and Genpact. See the complete List of employers.

Brno Daily is a media partner of Jobspin Job Fairs.