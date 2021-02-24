











A new app compiling all the housing on offer in Brno will assist those looking for various types of housing in the city. The website also features a comprehensive map of Brno showing the locations of housing for seniors and the disabled as well as shared flats for young professionals. Photo Credit: Freepik / Illustrative Photo:

Brno, Feb 24 (BD) – Due to the growing economy, educational opportunities, and the popularity of Brno, finding flats and rooms is becoming more and more of a challenge. A new app compiling the housing offers in Brno, bydleni.brno.cz, will assist those looking for various types of housing in the city. As well as lots of ordinary flats for families, the website also features a comprehensive map of Brno showing the locations of housing for seniors and the disabled as well as shared flats for young professionals.

Image: Map of Brno Showing The Locations of Housing for People with Special Needs. Credit: Courtesy of MMB.

The website will contain information about all types of urban housing, current or recently completed developments, and new construction projects. It was created by the City of Brno’s Housing Department together with the Department of Urban Informatics. “There is an information board that summarizes information for those who plan to apply for a regular municipal apartment,” said Ondřej Kotas from the team behind the website. “Using this dashboard, it is possible to find out where the largest percentage of successful applicants were, how many people were interested in the last three years, how many apartments there are, and what rent is paid where. It is possible to filter the information and thus focus on the part of the city that you are interested in.” There is also information on rules for renting flats in houses owned by the City of Brno, which owns approximately 28,000 flats and operates twelve types of housing.

Those interested in living in Brno can also take a look at the new brochure, “Municipal Housing in Brno At a Glance”, available in the offices of the City of Brno and city districts. Information can also be found by visiting the housing contact point on Malinovského náměstí, which has been in operation since June last year.