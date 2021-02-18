











The Czech Republic was represented for the first time at the annual International Model NATO Summit by six international students from Masaryk University’s Faculty of Social Studies. The summit handled emerging security challenges such as cyber attacks, bioterrorism, pandemic preparedness and nuclear planning, along with heated discussions about relations with China and Russia. Photo Credit: Freepik / Illustrative Photo.

Brno, Feb 18 (BD) – Six international students from Masaryk University’s Faculty of Social Studies represented the Czech Republic at the annual International Model NATO from February 12th to 14th. The conference has been taking place for 36 years in Washington D.C., but the Czech Republic was participating for the first time, with a team consisting of two students from Pakistan, two from Slovakia, and one each from Turkey and Georgia.

Political Discussions on Emerging Security Challenges

Barbora Halašková, Masaryk University’s faculty lead and the coordinator of the Czech delegation to the summit, told Brno Daily that: “After 36 years of IMNATO, the Czech Republic was officially represented by a Czech delegation. As the faculty lead, I am proud of our students who did an excellent job representing the Czech Republic and Masaryk University. The negotiations focused among other things on the current top NATO security challenges, including heated discussion about relations with Russia, climate change, the increasing role of China, pandemic preparedness and response, and the future of nuclear weapons.” The committees also discussed the world’s emerging security challenges such as cyber attacks, bioterrorism, migration, and immediate threats to the alliance’s security in the Middle East, along with political decision-making and building partnerships with other international organisations.

Reaching Consensus In Practice

Muhammad Zahid from Pakistan, the Czech delegate for the summit’s North Atlantic Council, said of his experience: “In these three days of simulation, we discussed and formulated NATO’s 2030 agenda for the alliance and forwarded drafts for the final communiqué based on consensus.” His compatriot Ezzat Batool Sonia, the delegate for the Military Committee, shared her experience on the Czech Republic’s stance on the future of Afghanistan: “NATO allies would like to construct a more peaceful future for Afghanistan and the Czech Republic gave its full consent and commitment to the committee draft, being a member state of NATO, underlining peace and security. We have also understood that from now on, Czech Republic wants to be a more active member of the alliance.” Michael Andruch, representing the Nuclear Planning Committee, said that: “The voice of the Czech Republic was heard, and we left our mark on the final resolutions.” Noémi Rákossyová agreed and added: “I felt truly hopeful for our future seeing the young and talented diplomats making decisions about the world. As for myself, this opportunity has deeply shaped my understanding of negotiations and what it takes to defend the interests of countries.”

A Channel of Educational Cooperation

The program included the participation of more than 200 students representing 30 countries, and distinguished faculty members from prominent international universities such as Malmö University, the London School of Economics, Kent State University, College of Europe, United States Air Force Academy, University of Birmingham and Masaryk University. The students also had the chance to meet NATO representatives such as Baiba Braže, Assistant Secretary General for Public Diplomacy, and Lawrence Chalmer, former US National Representative to NATO.

Core Decisions Taken

The summit reached consensus on creating a much more peaceful North Atlantic alliance, offering a collective vaccination program for countries that cannot afford COVID-19 vaccines, humanitarian and educational programs for NATO allies, and more. In addition, disinformation was acknowledged as a security threat and strategies were created to curb disinformation.