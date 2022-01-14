













The man was caught trying to leave the store, but a police check revealed a history of property crime. Credit: Freepik

Brno, Jan 14 (BD) – A 37-year-old customer at a supermarket in Královo pole attempted to steal a supply of free cigarettes from the store on Tuesday afternoon. He had already taken socks off the shelf, and then allegedly tried to leave the store inconspicuously without paying for either item.

On the way out of the store, however, he was intercepted by a security guard, who found the unopened CZK 1,200 carton of cigarettes and the CZK 129 pair of socks, and contacted the police. In addition, the verification of personal data revealed that he had a previous conviction for property crime, so he was taken into custody by Czech Police as a criminal suspect.