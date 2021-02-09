











While flights from Brno-Turany Airport have been suspended for the winter season, low-cost Irish carrier Ryanair is set to resume flights this Spring, to Bergamo in Italy from March and London from May. A new Brno to Kyiv route will run from April following successful negotiations with Ukrainian airline SkyUp. Photo credit: ZM / BD.

Brno, Feb 9 (BD) – Flights from Brno Airport will resume after being suspended for the winter season. Ryanair will resume two regular routes from Brno to Bergamo in Italy and to London.

Flights to Bergamo will start from March 29th, departing regularly on Mondays and Fridays. From May, planes will fly twice a week between London and Brno, departing on Fridays and Sundays. Additional flights on this route will be added on Mondays and Wednesdays from July.

According to Jakub Splavec, spokesperson for the airport, the operation of flights will depend on the development of the epidemiological situation. 2020 was the most difficult year in the airport’s history, with an estimated loss of between CZK 60 to 75 million due to the government’s restrictions on air traffic. Only 86,089 passengers checked-in at the airport last year, an 84% decrease from 2019.

From April 25th, a new Brno to Kyiv route will fly twice weekly on Thursdays and Saturdays, operated by Ukrainian carrier SkyUp. The airport is in negotiations to open new routes to destinations in Germany, France, and the British Isles.