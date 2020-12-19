The statistical office of the European Union has cooperated with statistical authorities in the EU Member States to develop the European Statistical Recovery Dashboard. The platform includes 20 indicators relevant for tracking the economic and social recovery from coronavirus in Europe. Photo credit: Freepik / For illustrative purposes.

Czech Rep., Dec 19 (BD) – Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, has launched a platform to monitor the economic and social recovery from the Covid-19 crisis. The European Statistical Recovery Dashboard features monthly and quarterly indicators from various statistical areas that are relevant to the global crisis.

Mariana Kotzeva, Director-General of Eurostat, said: “The new European Statistical Recovery Dashboard will inform and support policy makers in taking adequate and timely decisions on overcoming the Covid-19 crisis. It reflects the capability of European statisticians to provide new insights and respond quickly to the emerging data needs.”

The dashboard contains over 20 indicators focused on areas such as the labour market, business and trade, and macroeconomic developments. The platform will be updated monthly and enhanced with new indicators.

Paolo Gentiloni, Commissioner for Economy, said: “Our priority in 2021 will be to successfully steer the European economy out of the unprecedented crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. To take the right decisions, we need to have objective and timely data at our disposal. That’s why today’s initiative from Eurostat and the other members of the European Statistical System is so important. The Recovery Dashboard will inform our actions as we work to recover and to shape a better life for tomorrow through NextGenerationEU.”

Users can easily navigate to specific sets of data, such as the rate of employment, GDP, inflation or excess mortality, in an interactive chart view. The visual tool allows users to compare data sets from European countries against others and the EU average in the chosen time period. A commentary is released each period to give an overview of the economic and social situation.

The dashboard was created through cooperation with the statistical authorities in Member States and can be found here.