In Pictures: Brno Transport Company Staff To Get New Uniforms
“You will see DPMB drivers, dispatchers and ticket vendors in new uniforms,” Brno Transport Company (DPMB) announced on social media on Monday. Photo: @DPMBofficial.
Brno, Dec 7 (BD) – 2,000 DPMB employees will gradually switch to the new uniforms. Twenty drivers trialled different variations of the new uniforms throughout last year. The requirements for the tendering process for a supplier of the uniforms were drawn up based on their feedback.
Employees can choose from 18 items of clothing based on a blue and grey color scheme, including trousers, shirts, T-shirts, jackets and hats.
According to the DPMB, the main advantages are comfortable materials and cuts. “Plus, they really look good,” added DPMB.
Photos: @DPMBofficial.