“You will see DPMB drivers, dispatchers and ticket vendors in new uniforms,” Brno Transport Company (DPMB) announced on social media on Monday. Photo: @DPMBofficial.

Brno, Dec 7 (BD) – 2,000 DPMB employees will gradually switch to the new uniforms. Twenty drivers trialled different variations of the new uniforms throughout last year. The requirements for the tendering process for a supplier of the uniforms were drawn up based on their feedback.

Employees can choose from 18 items of clothing based on a blue and grey color scheme, including trousers, shirts, T-shirts, jackets and hats.

According to the DPMB, the main advantages are comfortable materials and cuts. “Plus, they really look good,” added DPMB.

Photos: @DPMBofficial.