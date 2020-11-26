The beautifully decorated and illuminated Brno Christmas tram will run from Friday, November 27th to Sunday, December 27th this year, on a circular route around the city. DPMB has also been preparing the city trams to cope with the cold temperatures of the season. Photo credit: DPMB via Facebook.

Brno, Nov 26 (BD) – The Brno Transport Company (DPMB) has been readying its trams for the winter season, including the iconic Christmas tram, to ensure a reliable service despite the falling temperatures.

Hana Tomaštíková, a spokeswoman for DPMB, said the Christmas tram will be ready this Friday and will be open to the public until the end of advent (December 27th). It will run daily between 4pm and 8pm, except on December 24th, on a circular route between Česká, Náměstí Svobody, Zelný trh, Hlavní nádraží, Nové sady, Šilingrovo náměstí and Malinovského náměstí.

The standard tariff applies.

DPMB has also been preparing the city trams for the winter weather. “This includes checks on the technical condition of vehicles, heating switches, and preventive treatment of overhead lines against icing,” said Tomaštíková.

Fine sand has been stored under the seats of the tram and will be poured under the wheels to increase traction. To prevent the overhead contact lines from icing, the first trams to leave in the morning will run with a ‘lubricator’ which treats the line with antifreeze.

