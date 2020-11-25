There will be many things to see around the city this advent, including a travelling poinsettia and the iconic wooden nativity scene. The Christmas tree on náměstí Svobody will be illuminated in the morning of Friday, November 27th, with an online program to follow at 5pm. Photo credit: KK / BD.

Brno, Nov 25 (BD) – The Brno Christmas season will start this Friday, November 27th. Discover what attractions you can enjoy this advent and remember to give back to those in need this Christmas season.

Catch the Online Program

An online ceremony will start at 5pm on Friday evening, with Christmas greetings from the Mayor of Brno, Markéta Vaňková, and a traditional blessing from the Bishop of Brno, Vojtěch Cikrle.

See the Brno Christmas Tree Illuminated on náměstí Svobody

The Christmas tree was brought to náměstí Svobody by horse-drawn carriage from Bilovice forest on Saturday, following a near 100-year tradition. The tree will be illuminated on Friday morning so that people can see it throughout the day. The illumination this year places special emphasis on the Christmas traditions of helping others.

Send a Message to the Christmas Tree

Share a photo, video or message with the event organizers using the hashtag #brnenskevanoce #vzkazstromu, or via email to zprava@brnenskevanoce.cz. The messages will be displayed in a public gallery and will decorate náměstí Svobody next year.

Visit the Iconic Halouzek Nativity Scene on Dominikanske náměstí

The nativity scene has been a part of the Brno tradition since 2009. Made up of over 100 carved wooden figures, this is a popular spot for taking photos with children.

Discover the New Additions

The director of TIC BRNO, Jana Janulíková, announced a new addition to the festivities this year. “A new element that we want to light up to make the Brno squares special will be the wandering three-meter illuminated poinsettia, which will appear in several places in the center in December. Together with the rich light decorations on the streets and squares, it will complete the ideal festive backdrop for Advent walks and will certainly serve as an attractive place for taking Brno Christmas photos”.

What Else Might Be Included?

Several events are scheduled to take place this Brno Christmas season, but will depend on the government’s epidemiological measures. According to Janulíková, if the Czech Republic remains in the 4th degree of PES without loosening the anti-coronavirus measures, Brno city centre will not host the traditional Christmas market stalls or the popular December Design Days fashion market. If the situation is favourable, the city district of Brno-centre will create winter gardens in the city centre and TIC Brno will support smaller busking performances in the streets. Christmas-themed walking tours are also on the program, but remain uncertain due to the current measures.

Find more information about the Brno Christmas season on the website – www.brnenskevanoce.cz.

Remember to be safe this advent and avoid gathering in crowded places.