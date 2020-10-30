It wouldn’t be Christmas in Brno without the unique Christmas nativity scene by Jiri Halouzek, which has been part of the festivities since 2009. Thanks to a new agreement between the sculptor and the city, the nativity scene’s place in the festive landscape has now been put on a more permanent footing. Photo credit: TIC Brno.

Brno, Oct 30 (BD) – The hand-carved wooden nativity scene with life-size sculptures created by Jiří Halouzka is one of the unmistakable symbols of Brno’s Christmas celebrations. The City of Brno has now agreed a long-term cooperation with the sculptor.

Photo credit: TIC Brno.

“Until now, the installation of the nativity scene has always been commissioned for a single year of Brno Christmas. With the memorandum approved today, we declare our interest in cooperating on a long-term basis. We now have a guarantee that this unique attraction will adorn our center for the years to come,” said Mayor of Brno, Markéta Vaňková.

Photo credit: TIC Brno.

The basic terms of the agreement include an obligation for the city to ensure a dignified place for the nativity scene within the framework of Brno’s Christmas celebrations, organized by the Brno Tourist Information Center. “Halouzek’s nativity scene is truly unique, it can be seen in its entirety only in Brno, where it has been part of the Brno Christmas since it began in 2009. This year it will decorate Dominikanske namesti again with 115 statues included,” added the council representative for marketing and tourism Kristýna Černá.