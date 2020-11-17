Originally planned for October, the 61st edition of the BRNO16 festival will now take place online a few weeks from now. Previously purchased accreditations remain valid, and tickets are still available for the online event, to be held on December 2nd-6th. Image credit: BRNO16.

Brno, Nov 17 (BD) – The 61st BRNO16 International Short Film Festival will be held online via the Aerovod (VOD) platform. The event was scheduled for October before being postponed, and a new date has been set for December.

The 61st edition of this festival, subtitled ‘‘In the Middle of Nowhere’’, was originally scheduled to be held from October 14th-17th in Kino Art, No Artu and Alliance Francaise in Brno. The organizers had to postpone the festival due to the coronavirus epidemic in the Czech Republic, but an alternative date was set for the beginning of December and the event will now move online.

The short films in each of the competitions can be viewed on the paid VOD platform from December 2nd-6th. The festival will feature the traditional international competition, as well as a competition for Czech and Slovak productions (Czechoslovak 16).

The accompanying program, including debates, exhibitions and workshops, will be available free of charge on the platform. This also applies to the closing ceremony of the event on December 4th, where the winning films will be announced.

Accreditations that have already been purchased remain valid for the online festival, and tickets can be purchased on the festival website. Festival merchandise including socks and masks are also available at the festival e-shop. The BRNO16 festival is organized by subsidiary organizations of TIC BRNO, namely Kino Art and Galerie TIC.

Brno Daily is a media partner of BRNO16.