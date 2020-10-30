All Saints’ Day is rapidly approaching, bringing an increasing number of visitors to Brno’s cemeteries. The City of Brno and the cemetery administration are appealing to citizens to comply with current preventive measures against Covid-19 during visits. Photo credit: Summa via Pixabay.

Czech Rep. Oct. 30 (BD) – All Saints’ Day is just around the corner, and as it approaches, more and more visitors are heading to Brno’s cemeteries to pay respects to their departed loved ones. In the midst of the Covid-19 crisis, the City of Brno and the cemetery administration are urging visitors to comply with the current public health measures in order to prevent further spread of the virus.

“Many of us will visit our late relatives and acquaintances during Dušičky. The cemeteries are visited by many more people than in other seasons, and for this reason we ask you to observe preventive measures in Brno cemeteries. Masks should also be worn by visitors outdoors. Thanks to this, we can protect ourselves and other visitors and prevent the further spread of the new coronavirus,” said Petr Hladík (KDU-CSL), First Deputy Mayor of Brno.

For those unsure about the current Covid-19 measures, the information is on display at the Ministry of Health website: https://koronavirus.mzcr.cz/en/.

Following government restrictions, the Brno City Cemetery Administration are operating under restricted working hours: Mondays and Thursdays, from 8am to 1pm. The director, Alena Říhová, advised clients on some safety practices: payments should be made by contactless card, and any invoices that can be paid by bank transfer should be, to avoid a visit to the post office.

All Saints’ Day will certainly be different this year, with restrictions tightening around the country and authorities stressing the importance of respect for current measures to slow the spread of the virus. In 2020, celebrating the memory of our loved ones might take a different shape as we all learn to navigate these strange times.