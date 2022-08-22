Brno railway station continues to be an unsafe place. Photo credit: Freepik

Brno, 23 Aug (BD) – On Saturday evening a 51-year-old drunk man was arrested after causing discomfort for passers-by.

According to a witness who called the number 156, the man was throwing beer cans at passengers, one of which hit an employee of a security agency. When the officers approached the man, he was found to be clearly very drunk and behaving improperly.

In the course of the intervention, he kicked a rubbish can, and ignored repeated requests from the police to calm down. He then suddenly kicked one of the officers in the shin, resulting in the police deciding to handcuff him.

After breathing 2.5 per millilitre of alcohol, he was taken to the detention centre by city police officers. The police officer who was attacked refused medical treatment. The arrested man will be further investigated for suspected offences against civil coexistence and disobedience.