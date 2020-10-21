11,984 new Covid cases were detected in the Czech Republic yesterday, another single day record. Photo: KK.

Czech Rep., Oct 21 (BD) – The Czech Health Ministry reports 113,219 active cases. The total number of deaths is 1,619; over 900 people have died so far in October.

The Czech government is meeting this morning.

The government will probably announce closure of services and shops today.

Top stories in your mailbox every morning.

Facebook Comments
https://brnodaily.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/Coffe-window-sales-coronavirus-KK-BrnoDaily-42-1024x683.jpghttps://brnodaily.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/Coffe-window-sales-coronavirus-KK-BrnoDaily-42-150x100.jpgBD StaffCzech RepublicPoliticsCoronavirus,Czech Republic11,984 new Covid cases were detected in the Czech Republic yesterday, another single day record. Photo: KK. Czech Rep., Oct 21 (BD) - The Czech Health Ministry reports 113,219 active cases. The total number of deaths is 1,619; over 900 people have died so far in October. The Czech government...English News and Events in Brno