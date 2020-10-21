In Brief: 11,984 New Cases of Coronavirus Detected on Tuesday, Goverment to Further Tighten the Measures
11,984 new Covid cases were detected in the Czech Republic yesterday, another single day record. Photo: KK.
Czech Rep., Oct 21 (BD) – The Czech Health Ministry reports 113,219 active cases. The total number of deaths is 1,619; over 900 people have died so far in October.
The Czech government is meeting this morning.
The government will probably announce closure of services and shops today.
