Ryanair will not renew the route from Brno to Milan-Bergamo in the winter season, and flights to London will be reduced further. The airport began 2020 with optimism, following a record summer season in 2019, an 8.5% increase in passenger numbers from 2018, and positive market indicators for the year ahead. However, like airports around the world, the airport has seen its operations significantly affected by the coronavirus crisis. Photo: Brno-Turany Airport. Credit: Zenon Moreau.

Brno, Oct 5 (BD) – The only regular flight from Brno-Turany International Airport will fly only twice a week in October; the connection to Italy will not restart at all, despite earlier announcements.

According to the specialized transport website Zdopravy.cz, Ryanair, the only regular flight carrier in Brno, has withdrawn from its plans to resume connections between Brno and Milan-Bergamo in Italy for the winter schedule, and instead has cancelled the route. “The carrier informed us that the line will not be renewed in the winter,” confirmed Jakub Splavec, spokesman for Brno Airport to Zdopravy.cz on Friday.

The Ryanair route between Brno and London, which used to run every day, was first cut to five days a week, and then in September down to three. In October, the route will fly only twice a week. Ryanair said that the route would return to three days a week in November. Brno Airport does not currently have other regular scheduled flights.

Photo: Brno-Turany Airport. Credit: Zenon Moreau.

The airport began 2020 with optimism, following a record summer season in 2019, an 8.5% increase in passenger numbers from 2018, and positive market indicators for the year ahead. However, like airports around the world, Turany saw its operations significantly affected by government measures to prevent the coronavirus pandemic, which came into force in the Czech Republic in mid-March. International commercial flights have been allowed again since mid-June, and regular flights to London resumed from the beginning of July.

Brno-Turany Airport announced an 84% drop in passenger numbers for the first half of 2020, compared to the same period of 2019. At the beginning of September, Brno Airport estimated its loss due to the epidemic and travel restrictions at CZK 60 to 75 million.

According to Zdopravy.cz, representatives of the airport are negotiating new regular routes from Brno. Possible destinations include North Rhine-Westphalia, central France, Ukraine and the British Isles.