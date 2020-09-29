Mendlovo namesti is one of the main transport hubs in the city, used by thousands of people every day. In order to keep the square pleasant and functional, the city commissioned a study of possible future developments, coordinated with the Brno-střed district and municipal agencies in order to harmonize the requirements of stakeholders. The planned first phase of repairs on the square will not interfere with the future complex transformation planned for the site. Visualization: MMB.

Brno, Sep 29 (BD) – Based on a study prepared by the Office of the Architect of the City of Brno (KAM), Brno City Council selected PK Ossendorf to conduct research and prepare project documentation within seven months. This documentation will be used to secure a building permit and select a contractor. The company won the public contract with a price of CZK 1.9 million.

The project based on KAM’s study will include expanded pedestrian areas, accessibility and mobility improvements, rejuvenated sales points, new trees, and better rainwater management.

Other important documentation will be processed by Stráský, Hustý and partners, focusing on road diagnostics, comprehensive analysis of soil conditions, a hydrogeological survey focusing on water infiltration, and placement of the engineering networks. The cost of this study is CZK 850,000, and it will assist the team preparing the project documentation.

Preliminary reconstruction costs are estimated at CZK 42 million. The amount includes surface paving and landscaping as well as new outdoor furniture and sales stands. The first phase does not involve any changes to the existing traffic layout of the square or the public transport system, according to Hana Tomaštíková, a spokeswoman for Brno Transport Company (DPMB): “These are minor modifications that should not have a significant impact on the organization of transport on Mendlovo namesti.”

A visualization of the planned works for Mendlovo Namesti. Visualization: MMB.

The works will be coordinated with the replacement of steam pipelines, which Teplárny Brno plans to carry out in the summer of 2021.

The city intends to complete the alterations within two years, reopening to coincide with the 200th anniversary of the birth of Gregor Johann Mendel on July 20th, 2022.

Plans for a complete redesign of Brno’s Mendlovo namesti have been under discussion for years, and a public architectural competition was held in 2018 to choose a main design for the new-look square, including a complete reorganisation of the traffic system. However, the total cost of the work would run into billions of crowns, so the City of Brno has proposed a first phase of improvement to begin in April 2021, coinciding with the replacement of steam pipelines in the area with hot water pipes, carried out by Teplarny Brno. Read more in our previous article: “Mendlovo Namesti To Undergo Cosmetic Makeover, But Much-Needed Redesign of Public Transport Hub Will Be Postponed”