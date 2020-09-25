In Brief: Brno’s Unique “Rozjezdy” Bus System Celebrates 20 Years
Photo credit: Brno Transport Company, DPMB.
Brno, Sep 25 (BD) – DPMB’s night buses (“rozjezdy”) – a phenomenon of the city of Brno – are celebrating 20 years of operation in September.
Every hour or half hour, 22 buses meet at the Central Station, to take passengers across the whole city and beyond.
The busiest nights are Friday and Saturday, when the buses will carry up to 25,000 people.
Facebook Commentshttps://brnodaily.com/2020/09/25/brno/in-brief-brnos-unique-rozjezdy-bus-system-celebrates-20-years/https://brnodaily.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/dpmb-rozjezdy-night-buses-1024x683.jpghttps://brnodaily.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/dpmb-rozjezdy-night-buses-150x100.jpgBrnoNewsBrno,Bus,Czech Republic,News,TransportPhoto credit: Brno Transport Company, DPMB. Brno, Sep 25 (BD) - DPMB's night buses ('rozjezdy') - a phenomenon of the city of Brno - are celebrating 20 years of operation in September. Every hour or half hour, 22 buses meet at the Central Station, to take passengers across the whole...BD StaffBD Staff team@brnodaily.czAdministratorBrno Daily - English News and Events in Brno.Brno Daily