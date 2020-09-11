Amidst the many events that fill the streets and squares of Brno, it’s easy to lose track of what’s going on. Follow this guide to three of the most intriguing events happening this weekend. Photo credit: BM / BD.

Brno, Sep 11 (BD) – There are several events taking place in and around Brno from Friday, September 11th to Sunday 13th. Spilberk Castle will host the traditional “Spilberk is Alive”, the 11th Sea Festival takes place on Minska, and there will be a bazaar at Industra to raise funds for 150 abandoned animals at the Utelek Tibet shelter.

Travel back in time at Spilberk Castle

This weekend, at one of the biggest events of the year, visitors can experience life in Spilberk Castle exactly as it was 400 years ago, during a time of ongoing battles. “Špilberk lives on the White Mountain” (“Špilberk žije i po Bílé hoře”) commemorates the events which led to the castle’s transformation from a crumbling royal palace to an impregnable fortress.

Spilberk Castle to recreate the events of the past. In photo: Brno Day 2020. Credit: TMA / Brno Daily.

Organizers from the Museum of the City of Brno have prepared an exciting program. Activities will be spread out across the castle grounds, from performances of fairytales to a recreation of the infamous Battle of White Mountain and the Swedish siege of Brno. Adults can enjoy guided tours of the south-west bastion, while children can join in the castle competition game “Hrdý Brňan”, where they complete challenges and solve clues. There will also be a military camp with horses, birds of prey demonstrations, a fair, and refreshment stalls.

Most of the activities will take place outside, but there will also be some indoor activities, with disinfectant available. A bus will be running to take visitors to the top of the hill.

See the schedule on the event website or on the Facebook event page.

Treat Yourself to the Finest Products of Sicily

This year’s Sea Festival takes place this weekend on Burianovo Náměstí, in front of the first Ocean48 store on Minska. A special attraction at this year’s festival will be the Sicily stand, where visitors can taste typical products of the island, imported exclusively for the Sea Festival.

The seafood dishes are plated with care for the guests. Photo credit: Ocean48 Archive.

A broad range of gastronomic delights will be on offer. Some examples of the many dishes available are: minestrone soup with pieces of fish, basil oil and cream; tapas in variations of their own fish products; and fish burgers with cucumber, mung sprouts, and sriracha mayonnaise. Visitors will also be treated to the best cheeses and olives, typical Sicilian arancini and coffee or dessert. There will be a selection of wines, mixed aperol drinks, and non-alcoholic Macario lemonade. The event is child-friendly.

Read more about the event on the Ocean48 webpage or on the Facebook event.

Visit the Bazaar and support animals in need

A bazaar will be held at Industra this weekend to raise funds for the abandoned animals of the Utelek Tibet (Tibet Shelter). The bazaar begins at 3pm on Friday with many items on sale for great prices, and on Sunday, everything will be on sale for CZK 1, with a minimum purchase of CZK 100.

The shelter is a small, family-owned, non-profit shelter in Bucovice. It runs only on donations and the money raised from charitable events such as the bazaar. However, the average monthly costs of the shelter total around CZK 170,000. There are almost 150 animals in need, taken care of by Bětka and Marek Blašek, including homeless cats and sick or handicapped dogs, and the shelter also provides sanctuary for animals rescued from large farms.

You can support the shelter by volunteering, donating, adopting an animal, or shopping at the bazaar. See the program here on the Facebook event page, and visit their website to see how else you can help or maybe adopt!

Hardy, one of the disabled dogs that has been cared for by the shelter. Photo credit: Utulek Tibet.