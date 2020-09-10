Kravi Hora swimming pool will remain open till September 20th, with outdoor pools heated to between 23-25​​°C. Photo credit: MC Brno-stred.

Brno, Sep 10 (BD) – The Kraví Hora swimming pool will remain open until September 20th, due to expected favourable weather conditions. The pool will be open from 11am to 7pm.

The outdoor pools at the complex are heated, and offer comfortable swimming with water temperature between 23-25​​°C

In August, it was announced that the leisure complex will undergo reconstruction, beginning some time this year, and to be finished by the end of 2023.

The complex will be transformed into a wellness center, including saunas, jacuzzis, and cold pools, and will be renovated and expanded. Other renovations include an office space and new changing facilities for visitors.