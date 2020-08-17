Kravi Hora swimming pool will be renovated and expanded, with the addition of wellness facilities, extra changing rooms, and other general changes to the layout. Construction work will begin this year and last until the end of 2023. Photo credit: MC Brno-Stred.

Brno, Aug 17 (BD) – The swimming pool at Kravi Hora will undergo reconstruction this year to transform the complex into a wellness center, with the addition of saunas, jacuzzis, and cold pools. The area will also be renovated and expanded. Construction will begin some time this year, and should be finished by the end of 2023.

During the reconstruction, not only will there be changes to the layout of the existing area, but the complex will also see some new additions, including jacuzzis, saunas and cold pools, as well as office space and new changing facilities for visitors. A new green roof will also be built, though details of its green features have not yet been published.

“The planned modifications will transform the existing complex into a wellness facility,” said Council Member for Investment David Grund (ODS), adding that the reconstruction will begin this year, and should be completely finished by the end of 2023.

“Our goal is to constantly improve services in sports facilities for the general public. After building a wellness center in the Luzanecky swimming pool, this will be another place where people can rest and relax,” added Jaroslav Suchy (KDU-CSL), Council Member for Sport.

The estimated cost of the reconstruction is CZK 73.9 million without VAT.