The nationwide “traffic light system” sorts districts into four colour-coded categories based on their current level of risk of Covid-19 transmission. The updated map indicating the current risk across the country has been published by the Ministry of Health this afternoon and it marks Brno in white. Prague is yellow. Photo credit: ZM.

Czech Rep.,Sep 4 (BD) – From Wednesday, September 9, face-masks will be mandatory in shops and shopping centers in Prague.

Food service facilities, including bars and nightclubs, will have to be closed from midnight to six o’clock in the morning.

Map: Ministry of Health / Mzcr.cz. Updated on September 4, 2020.

“White” means zero or negligible risk of virus transfer; “yellow” means incipient community-based transmission.