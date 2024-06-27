Pop Icon Cyndi Lauper Will Bring Her Farewell Tour To Prague In February 2025

Cyndi Lauper, the U.S. pop/rock icon known for classic hits such as “Time After Time”, “True Colours”, and “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun”, will perform at Prague’s O2 Arena on 23 February 2024, as part of her farewell Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Tour.

Lauper has released 11 studio albums In a career spanning over four decades, since her 1983 debut ‘She’s So Unusual’, the first debut album by a female artist to achieve four top-five hits on the Billboard Hot 100. She has received a wide range of awards and accolades, including Grammys, Emmys, Tonys, and VMAs, and has sold over 50 million records worldwide.

This tour, her final one, will provide a retrospective of all her best-known hits, performed for the last time. Tickets will go on sale at 10am tomorrow morning through Ticketmaster and Ticketportal, starting from CZK 1,690.