Emergency measures restricting freedom of movement in public were due to last until April 11th. Photo: KK / Brno Daily.

Czech Rep., Apr 10 (BD) – The Czech Government has extended the measures until the end of the state of emergency, now scheduled for April 30th (See “Parliament Extends State of Emergency Until April 30th“).

However, it is possible that this date will be pushed back further.

Among the quarantine measures are a ban on gathering in groups of more than two people, and obligatory face covering. The list of current measures was published on the Czech government website yesterday and is available in English.