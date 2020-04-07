The Czech Parliament has extended the state of emergency to the end of this month at its today’s extraordinary meeting.

Brno, Czech Rep., Apr 7 (BD) – The Government can declare an emergency without the consent of the Lower House of Parliament for 30 days only.

Parliament convened for an extraordinary meeting today, on Tuesday, April 7th, to discuss these and other measures.

The state of emergency was first declared on March 13th for 30 days, due to last until April 12th.