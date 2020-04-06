Today at 12 noon, Brno-Stred District Council began disinfection work at several of the busiest locations in the city centre. Photo credit: Brno-Stred.

Brno, Apr 6 (BD) – At midday today, staff from cleaning services company AVE, the contractor chosen by Brno-Stred District Council, began disinfecting several of the busiest locations in the centre of Brno. The product used is an ecological disinfectant approved for use in the food industry, healthcare facilities, schools and hotels, and combines the active ingredients of microbiocides to kill viruses, bacteria and fungi. The product is being used to disinfect streets, squares, platforms, street furniture such as bins and benches, and bus and tram stops.

Photo credit: Brno-Stred

The disinfection will be carried out mechanically using a pavement sprinkler, and manually using back sprinklers for less accessible places. The district council has identified the following locations for the work to take place:

Central train station (outside the front of the building) : pavements, stairs and bins

: pavements, stairs and bins Namesti Svobody: benches, bins

benches, bins Ceska: bins

bins Masarykova: bins

bins Mlynska: around the Salvation Army building

around the Salvation Army building Mendlovo namesti (new coffee park): benches and bins

Photo credit: Brno-Stred

The disinfection began today at around 12 midday at namesti Svobody, and will continue to the other locations mentioned, according to a schedule agreed with the contractor.

Photo credit: Brno-Stred

“In the city center, we can still see citizens getting together into high-risk groups. I am delighted that, thanks to cooperation with AVE, the original plan to disinfect the center has been enhanced without adding an extra financial burden on the district. I hope that thanks to this measure the number of new infections will remain at a low level,” said Martin Landa, 1st Deputy Mayor of Brno-Stred for the Environment.