“Daughter”, the acclaimed student film by Daria Kashcheeva of FAMU, has been nominated in the Best Animated Short Film category. Photo credit: Czech Film Center.

Czech Rep., Jan 15 (BD) – “Daughter”, created by Tajikistan-born Kashcheeva as her bachelors’ graduation work at Prague’s renowned film school, FAMU, has already received much critical acclaim, winning several awards for best graduate work, as well as the Student Academy Award for best animated film from an international school, the so-called “Student Oscars”. (Read more in our previous article: “Animated Short Film ‘Daughter’ Won the Student Academy Award for Best Animated Film”) Now the film has been nominated for the main Oscars, the 92nd Academy Awards, crowning a remarkable run of success. The winners of the awards will be announced in Los Angeles on Sunday 9th February.

In a press release to ČTK, Dean of FAMU Zdeněk Holý reflected on the recent success of FAMU’s creative output: “Thanks to the Department of Animation, FAMU is experiencing the most famous period in its modern history. Last year, films from this department appeared at the world’s most important festivals, from Rotterdam, through Berlinale, Annecy, Venice to Sundance. The Oscar nomination for “Daughter” is the culmination of this journey.”

The Czech Republic’s nominee for Best Foreign Film, “The Painted Bird”, did not make the final list. However, one other Czech is in the running; Nora Sopková received a nomination for Best Production Design for her set direction on Taika Waititi’s comedy-drama “Jojo Rabbit”. The smash-hit drama “Joker”, starring Joaquin Phoenix, leads the nominations with 11.

The official trailer of “Daughter”.

