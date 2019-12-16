The car was trapped between two trams, causing significant damage, and the driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries. Photo credit: HZS JmK.

Brno, Dec 16 (BD) – A serious traffic collision involving a car and two trams led to the closure of Konecneho namesti for over an hour this morning, causing traffic delays in the area and disruption on tram and trolleybus routes.

Photo: HZS Jmk.

The accident occurred at around 10:30am, when a driver pulled out onto the busy intersection between Kotlarska and Veveri, reportedly on a red light, and got caught between two trams.

Video: Brno Metropolitan Police, MPB.

According to police spokesman Petr Vala: “We are investigating the causes of the accident, and we will also be using video recordings from trams and the city camera system. According to our initial investigations, the car driver drove onto the intersection from Kotlářská and hit a tram travelling down Veveří towards the city center. The impact threw the car, which turned and crashed into a tram going in the opposite direction.”

Photo: HZS Jmk.

The driver of the car tested negative for alcohol, but was taken to hospital in Bohunice with minor injuries after the vehicle was removed from between the trams. No-one on the trams was hurt.

Photo credit: Police CR.

Trams 3, 11, and 12, as well as trolleybus routes 25 and 26, were blocked for almost an hour, according to Jan Seitl, the traffic director of the Brno Transport Company.

All services are now back to normal. Damage to the trams is estimated at about CZK 500,000, and the car involved is probably fully written off.

