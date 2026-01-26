CEITEC Researchers Help Uncover How Key Genes Shape Voice and Hearing in Mammals

Researchers from CEITEC Brno University of Technology have contributed to an international study, in collaboration with French biologists, clarifying how specific genes influence the development of the vocal and auditory systems in mammals. Using advanced micro-computed tomography (micro-CT), the team created detailed three-dimensional models of mouse embryos, allowing scientists to observe how genetic changes affect the formation of organs responsible for voice and hearing. The findings were published in the scientific journal PLOS One.

The research focused on the Dlx5 and Dlx6 genes, which are known to play an important role in the development of limbs and facial structures. Scientists hypothesised that these genes might also influence multiple parts of the mammalian communication system at once, a phenomenon known as pleiotropy. By selectively inactivating the genes in mouse embryos, researchers were able to track a range of developmental changes across the vocal tract and the auditory system.

Specialists from the CEITEC Laboratory of X-ray Micro- and Nano-Computed Tomography were responsible for the high-resolution imaging and 3D reconstruction of the embryos. Micro-CT scanning, similar in principle to medical CT but with far greater precision, made it possible to examine internal structures without damaging the samples. Each embryo was recorded in thousands of images, which were later assembled into detailed digital models.

To achieve sufficient contrast in soft tissues, the embryos were treated with special staining solutions before scanning. The subsequent analysis required extensive manual work, as scientists examined tens of thousands of image slices to identify individual organs and tissues. Artificial intelligence tools were also used to assist with recognising specific anatomical structures and speeding up parts of the process.

The results showed that inactivation of the Dlx5/6 genes led to serious abnormalities in the musculoskeletal structures of the vocal tract and affected the development of the outer, middle and inner ear. The study thus demonstrated that these genes play a central role in shaping the entire system responsible for voice production and hearing in mammals.

According to the researchers, the project highlights the growing importance of advanced imaging technologies in biological research. Techniques originally developed for industrial applications are now enabling scientists to answer complex questions about development and genetics, opening new possibilities for interdisciplinary collaboration between technical and life sciences.