Czech Population Falls By Nearly 20,000 in First Quarter of 2026

In the first quarter of this year, the population of the Czech Republic fell by approximately 19,800, according to a report released on Friday by the Czech Statistical Office (CSU), which found that the population decline was due to migration as well as the fact that the number of deaths exceeded the number of births. The population at the end of March was 10,896,000.

Between 1 January and 31 March, approximately 36,500 people moved out of the Czech Republic, while 29,200 people moved in from abroad. There were 30,100 deaths in the country, while only 17,500 children were born. According to the office, the birth rate has been steadily declining for five consecutive years.

The main factor contributing to the decline was the difference between the number of births and deaths, which amounted to nearly 12,600 people. The difference between the number of people who emigrated and those who immigrated resulted in a loss of nearly 7,300 residents for the Czech Republic.

“Just as in the first quarters of 2025 and 2024, this year’s negative balance reflected the high number of people whose temporary protection expired at the end of March,” added Michaela Nemeckova from CSU’s Department of Demographic Statistics.