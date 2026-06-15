Brno Art Open 2026 Returns Across the City with a Focus on AI and Technology

Summer 2026 will see Brno once again transform into an open-air gallery of contemporary art. The Brno Art Open festival invites residents and visitors alike to experience visual art beyond traditional gallery walls, placing thought-provoking installations directly within the urban landscape.

This year’s edition, titled Fulfilled Prophecies, explores the impact of artificial intelligence and rapid technological development in a world increasingly shaped by climate change, geopolitical conflict, and widening social inequality. Through a series of site-specific artworks, artists examine whether technological progress offers hope for the future or fuels growing uncertainty and anxiety.

The exhibition addresses issues ranging from digital surveillance and exclusion to gentrification and the displacement of vulnerable communities. Many of the works question who benefits from technological innovation, highlighting concerns about the growing concentration of wealth, power, and data in the hands of a small number of corporations and individuals. At the same time, they invite visitors to reflect on the promises and failures of progress in an increasingly interconnected world.

For 2026, the festival is concentrated in the Old Brno district, beginning at the Main Railway Station and continuing through the “Mouse Hole” underpass, Denisovy Sady, and the streets surrounding Provaznický Vrch. These locations were carefully selected for their layered history and social significance. Historic fortifications, aging apartment buildings, new developments, and public gathering spaces all become part of the exhibition itself, providing a backdrop that deepens the themes explored by the artists.

Bringing these themes to life are established and emerging artists from across Central Europe, including Zbyněk Baladrán, Andi Schmied, Lucia Tkáčová, András Cséfalvay, Karolína Rossí, and Denis Kozerawski. Working across sculpture, installation, video, and multimedia practices, the artists engage with themes ranging from technological change and urban transformation to questions of power, identity, and the future of public space.



Brno Art Open is accessible to international visitors thanks to its central location and walkable exhibition route. The festival takes place entirely in public spaces, allowing visitors to explore the installations freely and at their own pace. Key visitor information, including exhibition maps and festival details, is available in English, making it easier for non-Czech speakers to navigate the event and engage with its broader themes.

Founded in 2008 under the name Sculptures in the Streets, Brno Art Open has evolved into one of the city’s most distinctive contemporary art events. Since 2024, the festival has been organized by TIC BRNO and now operates annually throughout the summer months. By bringing art into public spaces and concentrating installations within a single walkable area, the festival aims to make contemporary art more accessible while highlighting unique corners of the city that often go unnoticed.