BUT To Host The Czech University Games, Welcoming Hundreds of Student Athletes

Next week, Brno will become the hub of Czech university athletics. Students from higher education institutions around the nation will compete in 21 disciplines. The games will be held at Brno University of Technology (BUT) from 21 to 26 June 2026.

This year marks the 24th Czech University Games, and is the 5th time BUT is hosting the event.

Academic titles will be awarded and athletes from the event will compete in World University and European events.

The sports featured in the games include: aerobics, athletics, badminton, baseball, 3×3 basketball, bouldering, frisbee, women’s futsal, handball, judo, karate, football tennis, orienteering, paddleboarding, swimming, finswimming, beach volleyball, movement routines, fencing, squash and table tennis.