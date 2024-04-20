Czech President Pavel Suffers Facial Injury While Shooting

Czech President Petr Pavel injured his face while shooting during a two-day visit to the Zlin Region this week, according to reports from Novinky,cz yesterday. The president was visiting a shooting range at the Ceska Zbrojovka arms maker in Uhersky Brod.

The server said the president suffered a minor laceration near his eyebrows when firing a long gun with an optic.

Pavel’s spokesman Vojtech Seliga confirmed this, noting that the injury did not require medical attention.

When Pavel arrived with a minor injury to his face on Wednesday in Ostrozska Lhota near Uherske Hradiste, he told journalists that it was a result of his clumsiness.

Pavel is a retired general, former chief of the Czech General Staff and former chair of the NATO Military Committee.