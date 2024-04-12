New Parking Facility Opens In Starý Lískovec

258 additional parking spaces have been made available in Starý Lískovec in recent months. A new 126-space car park opened on Labská last week, following an earlier facility which opened on nearby Kyjevská at the end of 2023.

“Parking capacities in Starý Lískovec were practically exhausted, so the City of Brno agreed with the proposal of the city district to build two parking lots on Kyjevská and Labská,” explained the Mayor of Brno, Markéta Vaňková. “In total, Brno invested over CZK 58 million, including VAT, from its Mobility Fund. We are thus reinvesting the money collected from resident parking back into transport.”

Parking lot on Kyjevská, open since last October. Credit: MMB

“The location is burdened by the parking of vehicles whose owners are switching to public transport,” said the Mayor of Brno–Starý Lískovec, Vladan Krásný. “Moreover, it can be expected that the demand for spaces will also increase with the expansion of resident parking in Brno. Thanks to municipal funding, the situation in our district will now improve.”

According to Brno city councillor for transport, Petr Kratochvíl, both car parks are open to the public and free to use. The investment also included the installation of public lighting and the connection of the car parks to the existing access sidewalks, both towards the public transport stops and to the adjacent housing development. “In the case of further development of electromobility, we expect that it will be possible to also install charging stations here,” Kratochvíl added.

The new parking lot on Labská. Credit: MMB

Additional general revitalisation of the area has also been carried out, including new greenery planted in the surrounding areas, especially in the section between the housing estate and the highway slip road to the south.