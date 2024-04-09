Brno Celebrates International Roma Day With Pride Parade

More than 200 people walked from Brno’s Museum of Roma Culture into the town centre yesterday afternoon, accompanied by the sounds of Roma music, for a Pride parade to mark International Roma Day, organiser Beno Mirga told CTK.

The march was accompanied by four dance groups, said Mirga, including two dance groups from Brno, one from Jablonec nad Nisou in North Bohemia, and one from Prerov.

Dancers in long colourful skirts, black shirts and colourful hats demonstrated their skills at several stops along the parade. The first performance was in front of the museum on Malinovskeho namesti, the second on namesti Svobody, and at the end of the parade on Zelny Trh in front of the Husa na Provazku Theatre.

The celebration of International Roma Day is the culmination of the celebration of the Roma Music Month, prepared by the media platform Tuke.TV.

“Roma Music Month celebrates Roma cultural heritage,” said Tuke.TV’s Nick Budai. “Its aim is to introduce the general public to the colour, diversity and uniqueness of Roma music, which manages to absorb influences from all over the world, while still retaining its own high artistic value and, above all, its specificity.”

Credit: Mezinárodní den Romů v Brně

Yesterday’s programme began in the basement stage of the Husa na Provazku Theatre in the morning with interviews with Roma personalities, including journalist Patrik Banga, director of the Museum of Roma Culture, Jana Horvathova, and chef and presenter Tomas Funti.

The Museum of Roma Culture prepared a free guided tour of its permanent exhibition entitled ‘The Story of the Roma’. The final item on the programme was an evening concert on the main stage of the theatre, where the Salut Roma dance troupe and Roma bands Tamia Richter & Aromasound, Triangl Band, FourGypsy Soul and soloist Feri Barkoci performed.

