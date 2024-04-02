Over 2500 EU Regulations Incorporated into Czech Law in 20 Years

The Office of the Minister for Legislation is currently keeping track of some 2,500 EU regulations that have been incorporated into the Czech legal system over the 20 years of the Czech Republic’s EU membership, Legislation Minister Michal Salomoun (Pirates) told CTK.

He said that 38 directives remain to be implemented, seven of which are past the deadline for doing so.

European Union law currently consists of more than 30,000 regulations, of which the directives in particular are directly applicable in national law.

“We reduced the deficit of 36 directives not transposed on time by previous governments to eight directives at the end of last year, which have passed the deadline for incorporation into our legislation,” Salomoun said. “The number of untransposed EU directives has been reduced to less than a quarter. Currently, only seven are overdue, which is the lowest level since the current government took office.”

The EU has adopted 55,465 regulations during the period of Czech membership, from 1 May 2004 to 26 March this year, according to data provided by the minister’s spokeswoman Jana Tausova. Of these, 1,580 were directives and 27,299 regulations, as well as 20,615 decisions and 5,971 other legal acts that are directly effective.

According to the spokeswoman, more than 30,000 of them are currently in force. “We currently have approximately 2,500 EU regulations that have been implemented in the Czech legal system,” Tausova said.

The time limit for transposing EU directives into national law ranges from a few months to four years, according to the documents.

According to Tausova, the Czech Republic has so far only been fined once following an action brought by the European Commission before the EU Court of Justice, on 25 June 2013, for late adoption of the 2003 directive on occupational pensions. The fine amounted to a quarter of a million euros, while the commission had originally demanded 3.4 million euros.

The Czech Republic faces a further fine for a lawsuit over a more than two-year delay in incorporating the EU whistleblower protection directive. The relevant whistleblowing laws did not come into force until 1 August last year. Originally the sanction was to amount to about CZK 119 million, but according to preliminary calculations, thanks to diplomatic negotiations, it will not exceed CZK 70 million.

Number of EU regulations published in the Official Journal of the EU from 1 May 2004 until 26 March 2024: