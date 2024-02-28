Video: Tackling the Czech job market – Brno News CTV

New to the Czech Republic and navigating the Czech job market? Fear not! Our friends at @Brno News CTV have got you covered! Tune in to their latest video for an insightful Q&A session covering everything you need to know about the process of finding a job in the Czech Republic! Don’t miss out – hit play and get informed today!

About: The Q&A series, which showcases and explains various aspects of life in the Czech Republic to expats, is being produced by Czech Television. It is regularly released on Wednesday mornings on their English-language Facebook page, @Brno News CTV. Part of the series was filmed at the 2023 Autumn Brno edition of the Jobspin Job and Relocation Fair set at Nova Zbrojovka, a part of the series of the largest events for expats in the Czech Republic.