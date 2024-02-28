Olive Oil Prices Surge by 50% Across the EU in One Year

In January 2024, the cost of olive oil within the EU was up by 50% compared to January 2023.

The escalation in olive oil prices began in the latter half of 2023, with a notable 37% surge witnessed in August compared to the same period in 2022. November 2023 marked the pinnacle of this upward trend, with a staggering 51% increase compared to November 2022.

In January 2024, every EU member state documented a rise in annual inflation rates for olive oil. Portugal has seen the most significant surge, recording a 69% increase compared to January 2023, closely trailed by Greece with a 67% rise, and Spain with a 63% uptick.

Credit: EUROSTAT

A December 2023 BBC report attributed the rise in olive oil prices to severe weather conditions across Europe, mentioning the fatal combination of droughts and severe hailstorms leading to floods.