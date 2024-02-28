In Photos: Constructor Chosen For Ostrava Concert Hall

After a thorough screening of bids, the contractor for the second phase of the reconstruction of the Ostrava House of Culture and its extension with a Concert Hall was announced yesterday.

From the submitted bids, the Concert Hall Association joint venture was chosen, consisting of the companies IMOS Brno and IPS Třinec, which offered the lowest price of CZK 2.798 billion.

On Tuesday, Ostrava city council approved the selection of the contractor on the condition of providing the documents required by law. It will be possible to sign the contract with the selected applicant after the documents are delivered, and after a further 15-day period for submitting any objections.

The first phase of the project, which included preparation of the land, was launched last year and will be completed in mid-2024. It will be followed by the second phase.

“The concert hall by the American architect Steven Holl will be Ostrava’s new landmark, with a unique architectural solution, state-of-the-art technology and a distinctive style,” the council said.

The new building is envisioned primarily as a high-quality public space catering to the residents of Ostrava and the surrounding area. It will serve as a home for the city’s orchestra, as well as a venue for prestigious events like the Leoš Janáček International Music Festival and the Ostrava Days of New Music. It is hoped that the new centre will greatly enrich the cultural life of the city and the wider region. The new Hall should open in 2027.