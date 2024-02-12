Czechs’ Satisfaction With Political Situation Rises From Record Low In November

A survey by the Kantar CZ agency for Czech TV, published yesterday, found that 22% of people are satisfied with the political situation in the Czech Republic, a slight rise from 16% last November, which was the lowest share since the agency began asking this question. Meanwhile, three-quarters of respondents are dissatisfied.

According to Kantar analyst Nikola Kopacova, the current improvement was mainly due to a slight increase in satisfaction among the youngest respondents.

75% of people are not satisfied with the current state of politics. Of these, 36% of respondents said it was rather bad at the end of January and early February, while another 39% said it was very bad.

Younger people and respondents with higher education are more positive about the political situation in the country.

“The changes in satisfaction since the latest survey are mainly due to the fact that the assessment of the youngest age group has improved slightly,” Kopacova told Czech TV.

Kantar collected opinions for the current Trends of the Czech Republic survey from a sample of 1,200 respondents between January 15 and February 2.

Development of satisfaction with political situation in the Czech Republic (in percent):

January 2024 November 2023 February 2023 October 2022 August 2022 22 16 33 27 21

Source: Czech Television (CT), Kantar CZ