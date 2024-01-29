Czech Republic Emerges as a Dominant Force in Canine Breeding Across Europe

Following the Nordic countries, the Czech Republic has emerged as a powerhouse in cynology in Europe, a position fortified by the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in a surge in the number of dog breeders, according to Lubomir Siroky, the head of the Bohemian-Moravian Cynological Union (CMKU), during an interview with CTK at the Duo Cacib international dog show at the Brno Exhibition Centre last weekend.

With 7,400 dogs set to be presented in two competitions last weekend across three pavilions, the numbers are slightly lower than in the past, where about 8,000 dogs participated. However, interest continues to grow, offering breeders the advantage of competing for two awards in a single location over one weekend.

Siroky stated that the union registers 40,000 puppies annually in the Czech Republic, solidifying the country’s position as a cynological superpower, behind only the Nordic countries. German Shepherds have consistently been the most favored breed, closely followed by Dachshunds. In recent years, there has been a rising trend in the popularity of Australian Shepherds and Border Collies, both medium-sized herding breeds, ranking fifth or sixth in frequency of entries. “Their increasing popularity can be attributed to their exceptional training capabilities,” noted the CMKU chairman.