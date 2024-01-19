Weekend Tip: Winter Running For Everyone and In Any Weather

The 9th year of the Innogy Winter Run is taking place in Brno tomorrow, raising funds for the Za sklem charity organisation. The event is going ahead with support from South Moravian Governor Jan Grolich and the mayor of Brno, Markéta Vaňková.

Cross-country races of 8km and 4km (the actual length of the track is 8.6km and 4.3km) will take place at the KOMEC – Brno JIH complex. Organisers say that it could happen that participants are running in the snow.

The event is family friendly; within the sports day, a Winter Kids Run of 400m/800m is planned, and the 1km Sprint run is a new addition. The track is certified by the Czech Athletic Association.

There are currently 709 registered runners. Online registration was possible until Wednesday, but people can still register on-site tomorrow. The number of runners is limited:

track 8.6 km – max. 1000 runners

4.3 km track – max. 1000 runners

children’s tracks 400m/800m together – max. 100 runners

The event starts at 9am and ends at 1:30pm. Registration is possible in person on the day of the race from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., or until the race is full. More information can be found on the event website.