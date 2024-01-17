City of Brno’s Regular January Collection Focuses On Cosmetic and Hygiene Products

This year, the City of Brno’s regular January city collection is focused on cosmetic and hygiene products, which will subsequently be used by Brno non-profit and contributory organisations that help children. The collection drive will last until 31 January.

The traditional collection is associated with the beginning of the new year. This year, it was announced by the City of Brno Department of Health, and is focused on hygiene and cosmetics. Possible donations include wet wipes, diapers in sizes 4, 5 and 6, shampoos, soaps, toothpastes and brushes, and feminine hygiene items. All donations collected during January, when the collection takes place, will be divided equally between Klokánek, Chovánek and two other Brno children’s homes. If the amount of donations is much larger than expected, some items will also go to other non-profit organisations in Brno.

Where can you donate?

City of Brno Department of Health, Dominikánské nám. 3, (2nd floor):

Monday, Wednesday: 8am–5pm

Tuesday, Thursday: 8am–2pm

Friday: 8am–1pm

Chovanek children’s centre (reception), Vejrostova 8, Brno-Bystrc, during normal opening hours:

Monday–Friday 8am–3:30pm

Klokánek emergency home for children at risk, Michalova 4, Brno-Líšeň, during normal opening hours: