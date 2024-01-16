Area In Front of Brno’s Train Station Becomes “Shared Zone” For Cars, Bikes and Pedestrians

New sign for “Shared zone”. Source: Ministry of Transport

A new traffic regulation in place since 1 January this year allows municipalities and cities to implement “shared zones” (sdílená zóna) – spaces where pedestrians, car drivers and cyclists are equal. One of the first such zones has been designated on Brno’s Nádražní, in the area in front of the main railway station near the Letmo shopping centre. The city’s move is in response to a pedestrian zone in the area being cancelled by the South Moravian Regional Office.

Within the shared zone, cars do not have priority over pedestrians; only trams have priority here. The speed is reduced to 20 km/h, to ensure the safety of pedestrians. Pedestrians and cyclists can use the entire width of the road space. Parking of bicycles and vehicles is permitted only in designated areas.

The zone on Nádražní came into effect yesterday.