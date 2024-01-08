Young Man Dies After Setting Himself On Fire At Olomouc Train Station

A young man died this morning at Olomouc train station after self-immolating outside the building. Preliminary findings point to the cause of death being linked to the manipulation of fire; investigators are working on the basis that his death was an act of suicide.

Further details of the case are still under investigation.

“From early this morning, we mourn the death of a young individual discovered on the platform of Olomouc’s train station,” said the Olomouc Police Department this morning. “The circumstances strongly suggest a case of suicide. We are currently investigating the details surrounding this tragic event.”