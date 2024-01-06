River Levels Recede In The Czech Republic, Elbe On High Alert

River levels are slowly decreasing after heavy rains across the Czech Republic, with the highest degree of flood activity still in effect on the Labe (Elbe River) in Usti nad Labem, Decin and Litomerice, all northern Bohemia, according to data from the Czech Hydrometeorological Institute (CHMU).

The second degree is still in effect in six places. The water has not caused significant damage, but some roads remain closed.

Rains raised the levels of many rivers at the end of last year, after the Christmas holidays. The highest levels were mostly reached by Friday.

In Cesky Krumlov, southern Bohemia, the water level of the Vltava stays at the second degree of flood activity, only just below the third degree. The situation is influenced by the outflow from the Lipno dam, where a larger amount of water has accumulated after the snowmelt and rainfall in recent days.

On Saturday afternoon, 120 cubic metres per second flow into the Lipno. “This situation will continue for some time, but the river should remain in the riverbed,” Vltava River Basin company spokesman Hugo Roldan told CTK.