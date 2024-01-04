Brno National Theatre: Cultural Stars Dot the Winter Schedule

As usual, the Brno National Theatre (NdB) has a lot of big names on its schedule for the coming winter months, including, but not limited to, Bedřich Smetana, Giuseppe Verdi, William Shakespeare, Samuel Beckett, George Balanchine, and Argentinian ballet star Marianela Núñez.

Here is just a quick sample of the culture which is just a modest ticket price away from you and your loved ones.

Opera

Dalibor, an opera by Smetana, will premier on 2 February at Janáček Theatre. Co-produced with the Welsh National Opera, the performance will bring the story back to the Brno stage after almost three decades as part of the Smetana200 project, which celebrates the 200th anniversary of the composer’s birth.

The opera premiered on 16 May 1868 at the New Town Theatre in Prague, conducted by Smetana himself, to mark the laying of the foundation stone of the National Theatre.

Dalibor is a romantic tragedy based upon a medieval tale. Dalibor is a knight from Kozojedy, a small town near Prague. He is on trial for murder, although a strong case can be made for self-defence. His life is at stake, and there are a lot of considerations in the balance, touching on the timeless themes of revenge, passion, and politics.

There are many other operatic experiences available in Brno. Othello (Otello), the play written by Shakespeare and the opera composed by Giuseppe Verdi, is fantastic. Antonín Dvořák’s The Jacobin is also a must-see for enthusiasts of Czech culture. Opera is wonderful, if for no other reason than for the finales, where dozens of people fill the stage for the powerful climax of epic stories.

Ballet

NdB Ballet is also well worth a visit. The local ballet company has earned the prestigious honour of performing the work of George Balanchine, and they will stage the performance several more times, including January 14th, 25th, 26th, and 27th, and February 8th.

International ballet star Marianela Núñez of Argentina will be the exclusive guest on 27 January.

Drama

Waiting for Godot, a staple of the acting canon by Samuel Beckett, will be performed in Czech on 14 and 27 January, and, perhaps appropriately, on Leap Day, 29 February.

The rest of the winter and early spring offers a plethora of options. Click here for the full NdB schedule and ticket information in English.