Last year was the warmest in the centre of Prague since 1775, when the Prague-Klementinum meteorological station, the country’s oldest, started measuring temperatures, the Czech Hydrometeorological Institute announced on its website today. The average temperature of 12.8°C equals the record set in 2018.

In 2018 and 2023, the average temperature at Prague-Klementinum was 12.8°C. The third warmest year was 2019, when the average temperature was 12.6°C. In 2014 and 2015, the measured average temperature was 12.5°C.

The EU meteorological service Copernicus said in early December that 2023 would be one of the warmest years in the whole world since records began.

The average temperature at Klementinum in December was 5.1°C, which was the 11th warmest of the 249 Decembers since 1775. The warmest December was in 2015, with an average temperature of 7.2°C. The coldest December was in 1788, when the average temperature dropped to -9.7°C.

The coldest years at Klementinum were 1838 and 1871, with an average of 7.2°C, and 1786, 1829, 1864, and 1940 with 7.4°C.

2010 was colder than other recent years, with an average temperature of 10°C, but was still among the warmer years in the last two and a half centuries.

The average temperature in 1980 and 1996 was 9°C, putting them between the 62nd and 67th coldest years among the last 249.