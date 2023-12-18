In the run-up to Christmas, the Mayor’s Advent collection took place in front of the New Town Hall on Mariánské náměstí in Prague 1. Credit: Praha.eu.

A total of 1,982 kg of food and drugstore goods were collected in the traditional Mayor’s Advent collection this year, which is almost half a ton more than in the last collection. The collection was organised by the City of Prague in cooperation with the Food Bank for Prague and the Central Bohemian Region, and took place on Thursday, 14 December, on Prague’s Mariánské náměstí.

Read the full article on The Bohemian website.